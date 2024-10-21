Chandrapur clinches victory in andha youth state level cricket cup

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The State Level Blind Youth Cricket Cup, sponsored by Divya Jyoti Foundation, National Blind Association, and Dhoot Transmission, concluded on Sunday. Due to heavy rain, the final match between Nagpur and Chandrapur was decided by a two-over ball out, with Chandrapur winning the title.

The tournament, held at the university grounds, saw four exciting matches played on Saturday, with teams from Chandrapur and Nagpur topping the leaderboard. However, following the rains, the pitch was the only playable part of the ground, prompting organizers to shorten the match to one over per team. After a tied first over, both teams' captains bowled one over each. Nagpur failed to score, and Chandrapur’s captain Gokul Pardhi hit the third ball perfectly to claim victory. The Chandrapur team was honored by Vice President of Dhoot Transmission Balasaheb Todkari, Siemens CEO Samit Sachdeva, and social worker Sharmila Gandhi. The event was coordinated by Nikesh Madare, with support from numerous dignitaries, including Sandeep Jagtap, Adv. Jogendrasinh Chauhan and other officials. MBA students of the university played a key role in the tournament’s success.