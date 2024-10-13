Chang in power possible if Marathas, Dalits & Muslims come together: Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “If three communities- Marathas, Dalits and Muslims come together, the change in power is easily possible. The ruling party is fighting within itself so that the three communities do not unite. Realise this ploy and try to unite honestly and from the bottom of your heart,” said Manoj Jarange Patil, activist of the Maratha reservation movement.

Jarange Patil laid the foundation stone of the statue Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Mitmita, mountain on Sunday evening.

He said it is difficult to identify the 'DNA' of Devendra Fadnavis.

“In the morning, he is a Hindu while in the afternoon he is a Bahujan. In the evening, he is a progressive. One should be aware of such a person who changes colour. Marathas, Dalits and Muslims are the only three communities that are decisive in the State. The three should be united honestly and from the heart,” he said. He said it should be remembered that no society alone can establish power on its own strength.

“The three communities need to come together. However, unfortunately, the ruling party does not allow them to come together. They are constantly creating differences in them and trying to keep them away from each other. We must recognise this,” he asserted.

Chetan Kamble of Urja Bhumi made an introductory speech. Dr Pratibha Ahire also expressed her thoughts. In the beginning, Chetan Kamble gave the torch of revolution to Jarange Patil and gifted the statue of Babasaheb. Sunil Magare, Rakhmaji Jadhav, Chandrakant Bharad and Jalsakar Sambhaji Bhagat were also present.