Change in trade policy affects fuel supply

Fuel companies claim no shortage of fuel

Aurangabad, May 20:

With crude oil prices skyrocketing in the global market, oil companies have also started implementing various trade policies. Companies have stopped giving fuel to pump owners by ending the credit facility given a few months ago. However, the association has blamed the irrelevant policy change and shortage of fuel supply for the ongoing crisis.

The prices of petrol have stabilized at Rs 122.13 and diesel at Rs 106 for the past one and a half months. Considering the public outrage over the price hike, the government has put a stop to the rising prices. According to the Aurangabad petrol dealers association, there is a possibility of fuel shortage in the city and district due to lack of supply from companies for the last few days. The association has also requested the district collector to pay attention by submitting a statement.

Giving more information, Akhil Abbas, secretary of the association said that we have requested the district collector to intervene and streamline the supply of fuel. We have also requested to abolish the time limit for making payments. On the other hand, the sales officers of the companies have refuted the claims of the association saying that there is no shortage of fuel. Fuel is filled in the tankers from the depot only if payment is made to the company before 3 pm in advance, otherwise the tanker is being filled after confirmation of payment the next day.

No shortage of fuel

When contacted, a company sales officials on the condition of anonymity said that oil companies have started taking advance payments from pump operators before selling fuel. Many pump owners do not make timely payments hence the supply of fuel gets delayed. There is no shortage of petrol-diesel stocks.