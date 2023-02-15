Change in traffic for Mahashivratri

Aurangabad

A grand fair is organised at Ghrushneshwar Temple every year on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The Mahashivratri is on February 18 and hence, the Aurangabad rural police administration to avoid the traffic jams, have made changes in the road traffic between February 17 and 21. SP Manish Kalwaniya has informed about the traffic changes through a press release.

Around 4 lakh people from all over the country come to Ghrushneshwar temple on Mahashivratri. The heavy vehicles travel from the road near temple area, Tirthkund and Ellora caves. As it is a Ghat road, there is a possibility of traffic jam. Hence, the change in traffic has been made from February 17 at 10 am to February 21 midnight.

The heavy vehicles going from Aurangabad - Daulatabad - Ellora - Kannad route will be diverted to Daulatabad Tee-point (Sharnapur Phata) - Kasabkheda - Ellora - Kannad. The route for the heavy vehicles on Ellora - Khuldabad - Daulatabad will be Ellora - Kasabkheda - Daulabad Tee-point - Aurangabad. Heavy vehcles on Phulabri - Khuldabad - Ellora will be diverted on Phulambri - Aurangabad - Nagar Naka - Daulatabad Tee-point - Kasabkheda - Ellora - Kannad. The heavy vehicles on Ellora - Khuldabad - Phulambri will opt for Ellora - Kasabkheda - Daulabad Tee-point - Aurangabad.