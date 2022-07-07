Change in traffic route on Bakrid Eid

Aurangabad, July 7:

Eid al-Adha which is also known as Bakrid Eid will be celebrated in the city on July 10.

Muslim brethren from the different parts of the city go to Eidgah of Cantonment to offer special prayer at this festival.

The traffic route from Millind Chowk to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will be closed for all vehicles from 7 am to 11 am on July 10.

So, the residents of the area can use alternate routes Millind Chowk-Barapulla Gate-Mill Corner-Jubilee Park-Town Hall Flyover-Makai Gate for their work on the given date and time.

Assistant commissioner of police Vishal Dhume appealed to the residents of the areas to use alternate routes on Bakrid Eid.