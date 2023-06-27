Change in traffic route on Waluj road on Ashadhi Yatra

Changes in force from Wednesday 8 pm to Thursday 12 pm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In order to avoid inconvenience to devotees coming to Pandharpur (Waluj) on the occasion of Ashadhi Yatra, the traffic route has been changed from Wednesday 8 pm to Thursday 12 pm. An alternative route has been arranged for vehicles going to and from Waluj industrial area.

From Wednesday night, the road from AS Club to Kamgar Chowk and Oasis Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk will be closed for all types of vehicles. Yatra buses carrying devotees and ST Corporation buses will be allowed access to Mahavir Chowk. Nagar Naka to AS Club Chowk road will be closed for all types of heavy vehicles.

Provision of alternative routes for motorists

An alternative route has been arranged for motorists. Arrangements have been made for vehicles going from Jalna, Beed to Ahmednagar and Pune via Mahanubhav Ashram, Link road, Santaji T Point and Patoda. Vehicles going to Dhule, Nashik from Jalna, Beed, Jalgaon will travel via link road, Solapur-Dhule highway. Vehicles going from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune will come and go via Nagar Naka, AS Club, Tisgaon Chauphuli or Sajapur village via NRB chowk, FDC Chowk and Kamgar Chowk. Vehicles going to Nashik-Dhule from Pune and Ahmednagar will take a left turn from Kamgar Chowk and proceed on the new Solapur-Dhule highway via FDC Chowk, NRB Chowk and Sajapur, said traffic branch inspector Dilip Gangurde.