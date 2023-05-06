Change in traffic routes due to live concert of singer Arijit Singh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The live concert of prominent singer Arijit Singh is scheduled to be held in the city on Sunday evening. Considering the rush of visitors and evading traffic congestion on roads around the venue, the police administration has decided to divert the traffic from 2 pm to 10 pm.

The road from Garware Stadium Corner to Kranti Guru Lahuji Salve Chowk to Kalagram to Prozone Mall (both side routes) will be closed to traffic.

Hence the vehicles coming from the road from Prozone Mall to Kalagram to Garware Stadium will have to take the road situated behind Hotel The Palm, Naregaon Road. While the vehicles coming from Chikalthana MIDC to Kalagram will have to use the route near Prozone Mall.