Change in traffic today

Aurangabad, July 30:

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit MLA Sanjay Shirsath’s office on Sunday at 8 pm. Considering the crowd to gather here, the city police has changed the regular traffic. Accordingly, the road between Vedantnagar Chowk at Vits Hotel to Gopal Tea Point will be closed for all vehicles between 7 pm and 10 pm. The alternate road for the vehicles on this road will be Gopal Tea - Peer Bazar, Gade Chowk, Deogiri College to Vits Hotel Chowk (Vedantnagar), Railway Station Chowk, Panchwati Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, Kranti Chowk, informed ACP Vishal Dhume.