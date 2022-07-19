Change your thoughts to turn misfortune into good fortune

Aurangabad, July 19:

One cannot become great in life just by sitting on a big seat, but he has to keep greatness in his thoughts, only then he can become great in life. If we want to change our misfortunes into good fortune, it is necessary to change our thoughts, said Rashtrasant Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj. He was speaking on the first day of the Dharmagyan Sanskar camp being held at the Hirachand Kasturchand Kasliwal prangan from Tuesday. The camp will be held every day between 8.30 am to 9.30 am.

Guiding the devotees in the discourse, the acharyashri said that a crow is not great because it sits on the peak. He has to reach that pinnacle to become great. It is not necessary to read great scriptures to make life great, but only by changing thoughts in our daily life can a person automatically become great.

You and I have the same body, blood and everything, but the reason why I am sitting on this seat and preaching to you today is because my thoughts have changed. Elaborating on who is a Jain, he said that one who worships Lord Jinendra is a Jain. In the end, he also said that dharma and adharma, sin and virtue all depend on our thoughts. Large number of devotees were present on the occasion.