Changed party to become MLA but lost

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former BJP deputy Mayor Raju Shinde, who wanted to be an MLA from Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency in the city, changed party and joined Uddhav Sena two months before the elections.

Not only this, he also got the ticket from UBT Sena. His dream of becoming an MLA could not be fulfilled as voters in the West Constituency rejected him.

Uddhav Sena in Aurangabad West Constituency fielded Raju Shinde against Shinde Sena spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsat. Before this, Shinde has been an active BJP office-bearer for the last 30 years.

The party had made him the Deputy Mayor. Along with this, he was also given a State-level post in the party. Since Shinde had an ambition of becoming an MLA, he contested the 2019 West Assembly Constituency election as an independent candidate, when he got about 40,000 votes.

Based on the experience of the last election, he left the BJP and joined the UBT-Sena to try his luck again. The party also honoured him and gave him a ticket from the Constituency. He fought this election well, but he had to face defeat from MLA Shirsat.