Changes in traffic for BJP's 'Jal Akrosh Morcha'

Aurangabad, May 22:

The BJP has organised a 'Jal Akrosh Morcha' in the city on Monday at 4 pm on the issue of drinking water in the city. A large number of activists and citizens are expected to attend the morcha. Therefore, traffic on Morcha route has been diverted in the evening. Traffic on Sillekhana Chowk, Paithangate to Barabhai Tajia chowk, Machhli Khadak, City chowk police station, Old post office, Municipal office will be closed between 5.46 pm to 7 pm.

The alternative route for vehicles passing through Paithan Gate will be from Savarkar Chowk. Traffic coming to Citychowk police station will pass through Kamakshi Lodge and Chelipura. This notification will not apply to police, ambulances, fire brigade and emergency services vehicles. Also, the officers in charge of security will divert the traffic or change the route as required, said Vishal Dhume, assistant commissioner of police (traffic).