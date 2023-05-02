G Shreekanth transferred as CSMC administrator

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Joint Commissioner (State GST) G Shreekanth has been transferred as the

administrator of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). He will succeed Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari, who has been transferred to his post.

Chaudhari had taken over the charge as CSMC administrator on August 2, 2022. However, the political leaders were trying their best to get him transferred for the past six months.

The state government has appointed an administrator in CSMC since 2020. After the transfer of the former municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey in August 2022, the district collector of Sangli Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari took over the charge.

Chaudhari after taking over the charge started making several changes in the functioning of the civic administration. Many times, he preferred interacting directly with the civic personnel rather than the officers or heads of the departments (HoDs).

Chaudhari has detected many irregularities committed by the contractor of Prime Minister Awas Yojana. He also filed offences against them. He played a vital role in transforming the city’s image through the beautification of the city during the G20 delegation visit in February 2023.

According to sources, “He could not match the tuning with the MLAs which were close to the chief minister Eknath Shinde. As a result, they were trying their best for his transfer since November 2022. Surprisingly, Chaudhari is presently on a private tour of Greece.”

G Shreekanth is an IAS officer of the 2009 batch and has done a remarkable job as a collector in Latur, recently. Later on, he was transferred as joint commissioner (State GST department). Here also he put in his best performance. He initiated in the introduction of an amnesty scheme for businessmen, simplifying the procedure of paying taxes, filing income tax returns etc. Shreekanth brought laurels to the department when he was bestowed with the jury award by TIOL National Taxation Award for recordable collection of tax.