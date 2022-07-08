Changes in traffic on Ashadhi Yatra at Pandharpur

Traffic from Nagarnaka to Oasis Chowk closed for heavy vehicles

Aurangabad, July 8:

The traffic from Nagarnaka to Oasis Chowk will be closed for all types of heavy vehicles from Saturday 9 pm to Sunday midnight due to Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Thousands of devotees visit the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur (Waluj) every year on Ashadhi Ekadashi. The number of dindis and Warkaris is also high. To avoid traffic congestion, the assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Vishal Dhume has decided to close the Nagarnaka to Oasis Chowk on Aurangabad-Ahmednagar highway for all types of vehicles.

From the day before the Ashadi Yatra, vehicles going from Jalna, Beed to Ahmednagar will pass from Mahanubhav Ashram Chowk on Paithan Road, Link Road, Santaji Chowk via Patoda. Vehicles going to Dhule and Nashik will go through Link Road-National Highway NH752-A (New Solapur-Dhule Highway). Vehicles going from Aurangabad to Pune will proceed via Nagarnaka, Teesgaon Chowfuli or Sajapur via NRB Chowk, FDC Corner and Kamgar Chowk.

Vehicles coming from Pune-Ahmednagar to Jalna, Beed and Paithan will proceed through Kamgar Chowk, LFDC Chowk, NRB Chowk, Teesgaon Chowfuli from Sajapur village, AS Club Chowk, New Solapur-Dhule highway and Link road. Vehicles going from Pune and Ahmednagar to Dhule and Nashik will turn left from Kamgar Chowk and proceed via FDC Corner, NRB Chowk, Sajapur on New Solapur-Dhule route. Traffic officials on patrol on the day of the yatra will divert traffic or change lanes as needed. Police, ambulances, fire brigade and emergency services vehicles have been exempted from the change.