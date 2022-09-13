Changing weather increases humidity in the city

14 mm rainfall recorded on Tuesday

Aurangabad, Sep 13:

Aurangabad is currently experiencing hot spells till afternoon followed by rain showers. After 2 pm on Tuesday, the citizens again experienced heavy spells of rain. Although it has been raining every day for the past two weeks, the weather is still humid. According to weather experts the humidity in the air is caused due to the changing climate and the intensity of rain will decrease from September 15.

The MGM university observatory on Tuesday recorded 14 mm rainfall till 8 pm and Gandheli observatory recorded only 1 mm rainfall. The citizens were experiencing severe humidity since the morning. The rains in the afternoon provided some respite.

Four circles in the city experienced severe rainfall. The intensity of rain was high in some areas, while some areas had light rains. The average rainfall in the district has crossed 100 percent. The district has received 682 mm rainfall from the 581 mm average rainfall.

Intensity to decrease from Sep 15

The intensity of rain will decrease from September 15. The district will receive heavy showers on September 14. However the intensity of rain will decrease thereafter, said Srinivas Aundhkar, director of MGM Astro and Space Science Centre.