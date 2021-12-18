Chants of 'Avadhut Chintan Shri Gurudev Datta' echo across temples

Lord Dattatray Jayanti celebrated in religious fervor

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

The Lord Sri Dattatray jayanti was celebrated with religious fervor on Saturday. Devotees thronged the Datta temple in large numbers and offered prayers amidst the chanting of 'Avadhut Chintan Shri Gurudev Datta'. The Datta idols in temples across the city were decorated with various flowers.

On the occasion of Datta Jayanti, huge enthusiasm was seen among the devotees as they thronged for darshan at Datta temple of Sant Kashi Vishwanath Baba Sansthan on Beed bypass since early morning. The festive idol was kept in a silver palanquin. The birth of Lord Dattatray was celebrated by performing Aarti at 12.30 pm. Hundreds of devotees witnessed the birth anniversary of Shridatta at Swami Samarth Seva Kendra at Cidco N-9 in the afternoon. Aarti was performed by MLA Pradeep Jaiswal. The Gurucharitra Parayan was read aloud by the devotees.The magnificent rangoli giving religious and social message had become the center of attraction of all.

Jayanti celebrated in the evening in Aurangpura

Datta Janmotsav was celebrated in the evening at the 150 year old Datta temple in Aurangpura. Vinod Pathak Guruji told the story of the birth of Lord Datta.

Hundreds gather at Jagruti Datta temple

Hundreds of devotees had gathered at the Jagruti Datta Temple at Cidco N-7 in the evening to witness the Datta Janma ceremony. A wooden cradle was decorated with flowers. Uddhav Vazurkar Guruji delivered a discourse on Datta Janma. A procession was organized in the evening.