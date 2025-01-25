Chapalgaonkar's body consigned to flames without any rituals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The body of thinker-litterateur and former judge Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar was consigned to flames at the Pratapnagar crematorium on Saturday evening without any rituals.

His daughter Bhakti Chapalgaonkar announced at the crematorium that as per her father’s wish, no further rituals would be performed.

President of SBES adv Dinesh Vakil said that a condolence meeting would be organised at the education society at 5 pm, on January 28, to pay tribute to Chapalgaonkar.

His body was brought home from the hospital after 3 pm. There was a long queue to pay the last respect.

Dr Sudhir Rasal, Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) president Kautikrao Thale Patil, all the judges of the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court, former judges Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala and Justice Ravindra Borde, Justice Sanjay Deshmukh, State OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MP Dr Kalyan Kale, poet Dr F M Shinde, Dr Dada Gore, Dasu Vaidya, Kundlik Atkare, Baba Bhand, Chhaya Mahajan, Dr Rasika Deshmukh, former president of Maharashtra Goa Bar Council adv V D Salunke, adv Praveen Mandlik, adv Pralhad Khandagale, adv Rameshwar Totla, adv Ajit Kadethankar, BJP city president Shirish Boralkar, Gyanprakash Modani, Dr Shrirang Deshpande, Dr Ulhas Shiurkar, Anil Bhalerao, Hemant Mirkhelkar, writer Shahu Patole, director Chandrakant Kulkarni, Nilesh Raut of Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan, Dr Bhagwan Mahajan, industrialist Prashant Deshpande, CA Ashok Patil, journalist Nilu Damle, Ram Baheti, Bhagwan Bhojane, Dwarkabhau Pathrikar, Kishore Patil and many other dignitaries were present.

In a condolence meeting held today, adv V D Salunke and Ravindra Ghuge from the Lawyers Association and Kautikrao Thale Patil from MSP expressed their condolences. Radhakrishna Muli conducted the proceedings of the meeting.