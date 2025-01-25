Chapalgaonkar’s death spread grief in the literary world

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The death of Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar (prominent writer and retired judge High Court) has spread grief in the literary world.

Justice Chapalgaonkar was born in Beed on July 14, 1938. After completing his primary education in Beed, he did his college education in Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He started practising law at Beed in 1962 and was also a member of the Beed Municipal Council. He taught Marathi for some time at Dayanand College, Latur. The former judge was an office-bearer of Samajwadi Yuvajan Sabha. Later, he moved to Mumbai in 1979 and started practising law in the High Court.

He passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital this morning. On learning news about his death, people from different walks of life went to his residence to console his relatives. His body was brought to his residence at Jayanagar at 3 pm. A funeral procession was taken from his residence to Pratapnagar crematorium where the last rites were performed on him.

Minister Atul Save, MP offered condolences

After learning about the death of Justice Chapalgaonkar, Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Minister Atul Save and Jalna MP Dr Kalyan Kale went to his residence and met Chapalgaonkar's family members and relatives and consoled them.

Along with this, Justice Ravindra Borde (judge of the Bombay High Court), Justice Sunil Deshmukh, retired Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice S V Gangapurwala also visited his residence.

He always talked about development of M'wada

Sarang Takalkar (secretary, SRT Research Institute): I have been in touch with Justice Chapalkgaonkar for 20 years. He was a veteran member of the institute and a guide for all of us.

He used to tell us aways that research should be done on the development of Marathwada. He used to advise us to try to get data about the development to submit it to the State Government as the Government can give funds on the basis of the data.

He was a great ‘Karmayogi.’ of the region. Maintaining a social mindset, he constantly talked about the development of the region through different platforms. He was a great scholar on the Hyderabad Liberation Movement.