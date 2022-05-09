Charity inspector arrested for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Aurangabad, May 9:

Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Sunday arrested an inspector of the charity department redhanded while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 for not sending the report of misappropriation in two educational institutes and recommendation to cancel the registration. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station, informed deputy SP Maruti Pandit. The accused inspector has been identified as Ganesh Tejrao Saste (34, Inspector, Public Justice Registration Office, Aurangabad).

ACB sources said, the complainant runs two educational institutes. Saste demanded Rs 15,000 bribe to him for not submitting the report of misappropriation in the institutes and recommendation letter to cancel the registration. As the complainant was not willing to bribe the officer, he lodged a complaint with ACB on May 5.

The ABC team after verification the complaint, laid a trap at the charity commissioner office on Sunday and arrested Saste red-handed for accepting bribe of Rs 15,000.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Dr Rahul Khade, additional SP Vishal Khambe, deputy SP Maruti Pandit by inspector Hanumant Ware, Sainath Todkar, Vinod Aghav, Kevalsingh Ghusinge, Changdev Bagul and others.