Chartered accountant RB Sharma honored with Zilla Samaj Bhushan award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Founder of Rajasthani Vipra Mandal as well as national vice-president of the national, international association of Vipra Samaj, treasurer of Parshuram Kund project, Chartered Accountant (CA) RB Sharma was felicitated with the ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Samaj Bhushan’ award for contribution to social work in the Rashtriya Marwari Yuva Manch Sangathan, Maharashtra region general conference held at Jalna here recently.

The conference was inaugurated by union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and State cooperation minister Atul Save.

The award was conferred by former minister of public health and MLA Rajesh Tope. His wife Geeta Sharma was also felicitated. The Jalna Marwari Yuva Manch branch was given a certificate of honor for all-round development of social work. Advocate Hukumchand Sharma (Chhindwara), Govindlal Parik (Latur), Ramnivas Gaud (Jalna), Pavan Joshi (Jalna), Vijay Prakash Asopa, Vijaykumar Gaud, Kishor Upadhyay, along with his family members including CA Umesh Sharma, Radheshyam Sharma, Omprakash Sharma, Sanjay Sharma, Siddhant Sharma, Narendra Sharma, Seema Sharma and Anil Sharma and others were present. Shri Rajashthani Vipra Mandal, Vipra Foundation, Shri Rajasthani Mahila Mandal, Shri Gayatri Nagar Pathsansthan, Ghatak Samaj and other institutions have congratulated RB Sharma for the award.