Charudatta Aphale’s ‘Kon Tujsam Sang Gururaya’ mesmerised audience

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Renowned kirtankar and theater artist Dr Charudatta Aphale mesmerised the city’s audience with a wonderful performance under the title ‘Natyasangeetachi Vatchal.’

He unveiled the long history of drama music along with soulful songs like ‘Kon Tujsam Sang Gururaya.’ The two-day Govindbhai Shroff Sangeet Mahotsav organised by SB Education Society concluded on Sunday. The audience got a wonderful feast of classical music, drama, music and dance in this festival.

Sunday's programmes began with the classical singing of Gajanan Keche, an artist from the Music Department of the SB College. He sang Raga Saraswati. He was accompanied by Rishikesh Pawar (harmonium), Mangesh Kulkarni (tabla), Atharva Keche (flute), Santosh Keche and Rishi Trivedi (tanpura).

Harikirtan & Tamasha

Revealing the classical tradition of various dimensions such as kirtan, abhanga, folk songs, tamasha and music, Dr Aphale gave the audience an effective vision of the journey of the bright and glorious tradition of theatre music.

The audience appreciated his 'Gururaya Tu Posnari Mata' presentation. The famous artist explained how the moves of the show were exchanged in Harikirtan with the same hairstyle. Varad Sohoni (organ), Prashant Pandav (tabla), Manoj Bhadwalkar (mridangam), Pragya Desai (violin), Chinmay Joglekar, Asmita Chinchalkar, and Gauri Patil (co-singer) supported Dr Aphale.

'Deogharche Dnyat Kunala

Chinmay Joglekar presented the drama song 'Deogharche Dnyat Kunala' written by Vasant Kanetkar and captivated the audience. The composition 'Bahut Din Nach Bhetlon Sundarila' from the play Saubhadra added to the excitement. Asmita Chinchalkar presented the song 'Sujan Kasa Man Chori. Dr Pranitha Joshi and Dhananjay Joshi conducted the proceedings of the programme. SBES Vice-President Dr Suhas Bardapurkar and Dr B Y Kshirsagar felicitated Pt Girish Gosavi, the thirteenth descendant of Saint Eknath, for his musical contribution.