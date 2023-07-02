Chaturmas is the highway to increase merit

Commencement of Chaturmas in Mahavir Bhavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The period of Chaturmasa is for the devotees to increase their merit by doing religious worship, penance and chanting. Because of this, do not waste your time, connect with Guru, Dharma and worship as much as possible during Chaturmas, said Navkar Sadhak Tarakarishiji to the devotees on Sunday.

Sunday was the first day of Chaturmas Aradhana festival. A large number of devotees had gathered in Mahavir Bhavan. In the Dharma Sabha, Suyogrishiji guided the devotees on the topic 'Chaturmas Ki Ai Bahar Punya Ke Bhar Lo Bhandar'. Sujitrishiji appealed to making the vision correct in day to day life. Mahasati Udayprabhaji appealed to the devotees to make good use of Chaturmas. All the office bearers of Vardhaman Shwetambar Sthanakavasi Jain Shravak Sangh were present on the occasion.