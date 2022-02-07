Chavan visits Lions Eye Hospital

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

District collector Sunil Chavan visited Lions Eye Hospital and checked the facilities available at the Chikalthan Lions Eye Hospital.

He was very impressed and appreciated the charitable services given by members of Lions Club of Aurangabad, Chikalthana through the hospital, especially Rajendra Darda, who has been instrumental in starting the service initiative. Free cataract surgeries of the needy people were organised during Chavan’s visit. B. S. Rajpal, Prakash Gothi, Rajesh Bharuka, Dr. Manohar Agrawal, Rajesh Shukla, Gajanan Zalwar, Suresh Bapna and Suresh Sakla were present.