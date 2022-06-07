CHB teachers to get Rs 1000 honorarium per lecture

Aurangabad, June 7:

The teachers who work on a clock-hour basis (CHB) in senior colleges and universities across the State will get a Rs 1000 honorarium per lecture.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar gave the directives to the officers of the Higher Education Department on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar had promised to solve the pending problems of teaching and non-teaching employees at a convention of Maharashtra Underprivileged Teachers Association organised in the city during the last week of April.

A meeting on teachers' pending problems was held at Mantralaya today. The officers from higher and school education departments were present. Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant participated in the meeting through video conferencing.