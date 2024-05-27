Chh Sambhajinagar division gets 8th place in pass pc

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is in the eighth position across the State in SSC result.

The State Board conducted the examination in nine divisions. Kokan division secured first place with 99.01 pc pass result while Kolhapur bagged second with 97.45 pc and Pune is in third place with 96.44 pc.

Latur division obtained seventh place with 95.27 pc while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division is in eighth place with 95.19 pc.

The State Board officers said that the vigilance committee led by the district collector was formed on the district level to put a check on malpractice. They said that the runners also worked as a sitting squad in each centre on all subjects' papers.

26.6 K students eligible for ATKT in State

A total of 26,645 students from the nine divisions who have failed in one or two subjects are eligible to avail of the Allowed to Keep Term (ATKT) scheme.