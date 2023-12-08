Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First: Working towards a sustainable future for the city

Public, industry and administrative participation crucial for city's development plan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The process of creating a Development Plan (DP) for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is underway. The draft of the plan is expected to be completed soon. We have made some suggestions. Public participation is crucial in this process. The plan should not only reflect the vision of administrative officers but also incorporate the desires and needs of the common people, said Mukund Bhogle, president of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First (CSN) organization.

The CSN First team paid a courtesy visit to Lokmat on Friday and held discussions with the editorial members. Secretary Balkrushna Bhakre, treasurer Sunil Chaudhary, joint secretary architect Kamal Rao, joint treasurer Habib Shaikh, executive secretary Hemant Landge, members Nikhil Bhalerao and Rushikesh Dongaonkar were present.

Building a new identity for the city

Bhogle emphasized the need to create a new identity for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He proposed focusing on the city's strengths, such as its rich heritage, tourism potential, industrial cluster, cosmopolitan culture, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities. By highlighting these strengths, the city can attract investment, tourism, and talent, ultimately fostering its growth and development.

Manthan initiative: Promoting citizen participation

Mukund Kulkarni, CSN vice president, highlighted the success of the 'Manthan 2.0' initiative. This initiative aimed to increase citizen engagement in city planning and development. It involved open discussions and data-driven decision-making, leading to the identification of the city's challenges and opportunities.

1 Trillion dollar economy possible

Kulkarni expressed his support for the Maharashtra government's ambitious goal of achieving a one trillion dollar economy. He emphasized the need to focus not just on major industrial cities but also on developing 12 to 15 districts with ample land resources. This will create a more balanced and inclusive growth across the state.

Samruddhi Expressway, G20, and DMIC

Kulkarni spoke about the positive impact of the Samruddhi expressway on tourism and the G20 meeting on international recognition. He also acknowledged the transformative potential of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) for the industrial sector.

CSN First agenda:

-Smart play parks: These parks will offer children not only entertainment but also opportunities to develop essential skills.

-Green belts: Four model green belts will be created to provide open spaces and improve air quality.

-Clean city and traffic discipline : These programmes will raise awareness among citizens about keeping the city clean and practicing good traffic etiquette.

-Infrastructure development : By focusing on both infrastructure development and citizen well-being, CSN First is working towards a sustainable future for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.