Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Expressway DPR to be approved in union cabinet soon!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), 18 months ago, had announced that it will develop a new expressway from 225-km-long Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune. Referring to the proposal, the union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari today clarified that its detailed project report (DPR) will be tabled in the coming union cabinet meeting for discussion and approval.

A delegation of Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) today met the union minister at the Chikalthana Airport and gave a memorandum to him. The delegation also enclosed the newspaper clippings highlighting the delay in construction of the new expressway, metro project, long flyovers, tunnel in Autram Ghat etc.

Gadkari informed the delegation that the DPR of the Greenfield Expressway has been completed. It was proposed for construction under Bharatamala 2.0 in August. The decision upon it may likely be taken before the cabinet meeting. The works will gain momentum after approval of the DPR. BJP city president Shirish Boralkar, CMIA president Dushyant Patil, secretary Utsav Machhar and NHAI officers were present on the occasion.

CMIA’s memorandum

The memorandum elaborated on the pending works of double decker flyover and metro from Shendra to Chikalthana to Waluj; Auric Shendra to Bidkin Highway; Speeding up of Greenfield Expressway from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune and development of Autram Ghat. They also expressed concern stating that there is no other alternative to Jalna Road for the industries and transportation of other vehicles.

What Gadkari had said?

Earlier, the minister had said that the estimated cost of the expressway is of Rs 10,000 to 12,000 crore and in my next tour I will come to perform the ‘bhoomipujan’ of it. The distance of 225 kms will be covered in just two hours. The alignment of the expressway from Beed to Ahmednagar to Paithan has also been finalised.

Box

It may be noted that the Notification 3 (A) for land acquisition was issued 10 months ago. The expressway will pass through villages Peerwadi, Hirapur, Sundarwadi, Zalta, Adgaon Budruk, Chincholi and Ghardon (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil); Vakhandi Khurd, Pargaon, Dongaon, Balanagar, Kapuswadi, Wadala, Bawa, Warudi Budruk, Pachalgaon, Narayangaon, Karanjkheda, Akhatwada, Waghadi, Dadegaon Jahangir Potgaon, Saigaon and Paithan (in Paithan tehsil).