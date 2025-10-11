Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s DIC gets a modern makeover

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After nearly five decades, the District Industrial Centre (DIC) of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is set to move into its new, state-of-the-art premises, promising improved infrastructure and smoother services for local industries.

The new three-storey building, constructed at a cost of Rs 11.11 crore, was proposed in March 2024 to address long-standing issues of space shortage and structural decay in the old office. The previous DIC building, inaugurated on May 1, 1978, under the 1977 industrial policy, had become increasingly inadequate over the years. Deteriorating conditions and limited space made it challenging for officials to manage industrial activities efficiently or provide timely support to entrepreneurs.

For local industrialists, the new DIC represents a major milestone. Built on the same site as the old office, the upgraded facility aims to streamline administrative processes and strengthen support for Khadi and other small-scale industries. Its modern design and expanded space are expected to foster growth and innovation in the local industrial ecosystem.

Temporary relocation

To maintain operations during reconstruction, the DIC was temporarily shifted 1.5 years ago to a site at the Information Technology Park, Chikhalthana, in front of STPI. Khadi Gram Udyog also operates from the same building. However, limited facilities at the temporary location highlighted the urgent need for a permanent, fully equipped building.

Construction progress

Construction of the new building began on March 24, 2024, and has progressed rapidly. Two floors are almost complete, with the third nearing completion. The three-storey structure will house the Industry Joint Directorate, Khadi Gram Udyog, and the District Industrial Centre, consolidating all offices under one roof.

All industries to unite

In a major administrative overhaul, all industrial offices including the Regional MIDC and related departments will operate from a single location. By March 2026, the DIC, Khadi Gram Udyog, and the Industry Joint Directorate will move into the new building, ensuring coordinated operations and faster services for industrialists.

Final touches

“The new building is in its final stages. Construction has gone smoothly, all three floors are already built, and soon the facility will be fully operational with modern amenities and ample space for staff and visitors.”

-Rameshchandra Giri, Executive Engineer, MIDC.

