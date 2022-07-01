Chief Minister Shinde takes review of Marathwada

Situation in the department is worrisome

Aurangabad, July 1:

The newly elected Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday reviewed the rainfall, sowing and disaster management in Marathwada. Shinde interacted with all the departments through video conferencing.

Concerns were raised at the administrative level due to scanty rainfall in the division in June. Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar informed CM Shinde about the readiness of the department in case of any catastrophic situation. At present 45.78 per cent sowing has been done in the department with 134 mm rainfall in June. There has been less rainfall than average. Last year, the division had received 143 per cent rainfall during the month. Not even 90 percent of the rain fell this year. As a result, sowing has been delayed due to lack of sufficient rainfall in June. Shinde inquired about the flood situation in the last three years in the division and the preparations at the administrative level. The administration informed about the flood affected villages and water storage in reservoirs in the division.

Less rainfall in June

The month of June has received less rainfall than the previous year. As a result, the sowing rate has decreased. Shinde was also informed that the sowing done this month might be lost due to unsatisfactory rain. If it does not rain till the first fortnight of July, sowing on large areas will be in crisis.