Chief minister’s special plan for developed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has prepared a special plan for the development of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with a time-bound roadmap from 2029 to 2047. The plan takes into account the municipal corporation, development authorities and airport expansion, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

The chief minister will be in the city on January 8 for a “Talk show”. Ahead of this, Bawankule held discussions on city development expectations at a ‘key voters’ meet at a hotel on jalna road. He said demands raised included developing Sambhajinagar as a metro city, connecting shendra to waluj by metro, and constructing a continuous flyover along the same route. These points will be consolidated into the election manifesto, and the commitments made will be fulfilled if elected, provided public support is extended. He added that amendments to the municipal law and the urban development act are also possible.

OBCwelfare minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLA nuradha Chavan, city president Kishor Shitole, Basavaraj Mangrule, Hitesh Kankaria and others were present.

Alternative to jalna road

Speaking on an alternative to jalna road, minister Save said the bidkin–auric road has been approved, which will help reduce traffic on jalna road. MP Karad said efforts are underway with the central and state governments for a continuous flyover from chikalthana to waluj. Pedco has also suggested a dozen flyovers in the city, including at akashvani, amrapreet, mukundwadi and near the airport. A demand of Rs 1,000 crore has been made for widening roads cleared of encroachments.

Only if the mayor is from the BJP…

It was stated that if the public elects a BJP mayor, the implementation of the developed city plan will be faster and stronger. The challenge of conducting effective voting under the prabhag system was also highlighted.

Commissioner for development authority

A commissioner will be appointed to the metropolitan development authority. Along with boosting industrial estates, plans for an IT park are also being considered. The chief minister will clearly outline what “developed sambhajinagar” means.