Chief Minister’s talk show on January 8

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will appear in a talk show on Thursday, January 8, in the evening at a Jalna Road hotel. Instead of a public rally, he will interact with experts from various sectors and discuss issues affecting all sections of society. The discussion will be live-telecast via LCD screens across 92 city wards.

Fadnavis will outline the city’s development agenda and BJP’s planned initiatives. OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save supervised preparations. The BJP is currently working on its manifesto in view of the municipal corporation elections, and there is an effort to have the manifesto released by the Chief Minister himself, sources in the party said. Through LCD screens in every ward, citizens will be able to closely see and hear the Chief Minister’s vision for the city. This innovative initiative, replacing a traditional rally, is being undertaken by the BJP, with the entire party machinery mobilised for its execution.