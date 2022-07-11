Chikalthana garbage plant restarts after 3 months

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 11:

The dry garbage processing plant at Chikalthana will resume its functioning on July 13 after a gap of three months. The plant had got defunct after it caught fire and a valuable bailing machine and tin shed had got burnt into ashes.

The head of Solid Waste Management Somnath Jadhav said,” The new bailing machine has been installed and a new tin shed has also been erected. Accordingly, the plant will resume its processing of 150 metric tones of garbage from Wednesday.”

The plant caught fire on April 15 due to short-circuit. The damage was assessed to be around Rs 1 crore. The bailing machine has been purchased on a war-footing basis and the tin shed has been erected. Till the completion of the plant, the garbage of four prabhags was transported for processing at Padegaon, Kanchanwadi and Harsul plants. Now, the dry garbage lifted from prabhag numbers 4, 5, 7 and 9 will be transported for processing at Chikalthana from July 13, said Jadhav.