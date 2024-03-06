Child marriage of minor girl prevented in Jogeshwari

Counseling of parents by Damini and child help line team

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The team of Damini squad and Child Help Line succeeded in preventing the child marriage of a 15-year-old girl in Jogeshwari on Monday. After the team counseled the parents of the minor girl, they promised to marry her only after she reaches adulthood.

According to police, the Damini team had received the information a day before that the marriage of a 15-year-old girl in Jogeshwari with a 23-year-old youth from Paithan would take place on Monday.

Acting swiftly, PSI Kanchan Mirdhe, API Lata Jadhav, constable Anita Khaire, Ganesh Kad and child helpline supervisors Yashwant Ingole and Nitesh Durve searched Jogeshwari and found the home of the minor girl.

After entering the home, the team found that the girl's parents were preparing for the marriage. The team met the parents and relatives of the minor and inquired about her age. They counseled her parents and informed them about the law and punishment in this case. They also convinced her parents about the premature motherhood and other risks.

After this counselling, the parents of the minor girl changed their mind and promised to get her married after completing her 18-years. The parents also wrote an undertaking for assurance. Prior, the squad has stopped three to four child marriages in the Waluj area.