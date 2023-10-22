Children of wealthy families targeted

There had been discussions that a drug racket is being operated in the city for the past four to five years. The children from the wealthy families are being targeted. Some special people are being appointed to supply drugs to them. One a persons fell prey to this racket, it is not easy for him to get out of it easily. The addicts are ready to pay whatever money is demanded for the drugs.

Police aware, but---

The local police were aware of the drugs racket, but no one dared to bust this racket. They knew that the children of some political leaders are also involved. The police had a good network but they are not free to take action on many occasions.

Drugs brought easily in city

The narcotic substances are brought every easily in the city. The informers have the information about the drugs brought in the city by four-wheeler vehicles. It is not possible that the police are unaware of the racket.