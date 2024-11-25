Children's Day celebrations at Nath Valley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students and staff of the Nath Valley School gathered to celebrate Children’s Day on November 14th. Director Ranjit Dass, and principal Dr Sharda Gupta emphasized the importance of childhood in shaping the future and urged students to dream big and pursue their passions with determination.

The primary section teachers, along with headmistress Sarabjeet Dasgupta presented a humorous and meaningful skit. The teachers also delighted the students with a lively song and dance performance. The secondary section teachers followed with a spectacular medley of songs and dances.

Director Dass sang the iconic motivational song ‘I Have a Dream’ by ABBA. The students joined in, singing along with enthusiasm. Vice-principal Aparna Mathur also participated in the festivities, along with the entire teaching staff.