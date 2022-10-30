Chitegaon grampanchayat member dies in accident

The grampanchayat member of Chitegaon Ramesh Evan Tribhuvan (56) died in an accident of his car and a truck near Babargaon Phata on Gangapur - Aurangabad road on Saturday.

Tribhuvan was returning to Chitegaon in his car (MH02 BZ 2207) after leaving his mother at Tandulwadi in Gangapur tehsil. His car dashed a truck (MH 48 BA 2253) coming from the opposite direction. The accident was so tragic that the front portion of the car was completely crushed. The nearby residents took injured Tribhuvan out of the car and rushed him to sub-district hospital. The doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered with Gangapur police. Deceased Tribhuvan is survived by mother, wife, four sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.