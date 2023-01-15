Chitra Wagh gets upset over the Urfi case

Opposite of perversity: She should behave within four walls, not in public

Aurangabad: State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Women’s Wing (Mahila Morcha) Chitra Wagh, got upset while talking to reporters about actress Urfi Javed and delay in action by the government. Wagh was speaking in a press conference organised to inform about her state wide tour after becoming the State president in the city on Sunday.

When asked whether what she will do if Urfi joins the BJP in the future, she lashed out at the journalists saying that there is no place for such people in the BJP. She said, there is no problem in acting, dancing and showing talent. Our objection is to her perversity. Such vulgarity will not be tolerated in public places. She should do whatever she wants in her home. Individual freedom should be protected within four walls. Although she has the right to wear whatever she wants, her dressing displays perversity. Wagh said that no religion teaches us to roam around in obscene clothing. Religion and other issues are being politicized and photos of my family members are being circulated.

When questioned why the government is not taking action in this case, Wagh said, the government, the police and we are doing our work, but the case is getting complicated. Even so, we will continue our protest. Only yesterday, the police called Urfi, at which time she was found to be fully clothed. Vijay Autade, Amrita Palodkar, Savita Kulkarni, Ram Budhwant and others were present.