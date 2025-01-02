Christ Church members immersed in devotion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Christ Church Mandal began the New Year with ‘Praise of God’ through a Bhajansandhya organised at the late Ratanji Naoroji Memorial Hall in the Christ Church on Thursday.

It may be noted the members welcomed the New Year by praying in the church in the traditional manner on Wednesday, the first day of the year. G D Madgulkar award-winning Pune-based singer Raman Randive enthralled the audience with Christian religious hymns and songs.

Christ Church and ‘Maranatha’ Bhajan Mandals jointly hosted the Bhajansandhya today. Secretary of the Marathwada Diocese Dr Lalbahadur Kamble inaugurated the programme. Priest-in-charge of Christ Church and retired Bishop of the Marathwada Diocese, Rt Rev M U Kasab and Assistant Priest Rev Sushil Ghule were the chief guests.

Randive presented devotional and famous hymns, songs, and Bhajans by renowned poet N V Tilak, many other famous Christian lyricists and different dignitaries. Despite the change in the weather and the cold, a large number of people, young and old, enjoyed the Bhajan evening. Organisers Shailendra Wadagale, S Awhad, Vinod Shrisundar, Robert Sathe and Sarang Jagadhne worked hard for the success of the programme.

They were supported by Christ Church Secretary James Ambiladhage, treasurer Bipin Ingals, member Sushilabai Shrisundar, ideal teacher S Awhad and Holy Trinity Church Pastorate Committee member Sanjay Awhad.