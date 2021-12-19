Christmas preparations in full swing in city

Choir group start rehearsing carol singing

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

Christmas preparations are in full swing in the city. Last year, Christmas had to be celebrated from home due to covid. However, the easing of restrictions this year has created an atmosphere of excitement in the city's Christian community.

Various choir groups have started rehearsing carol singing. All churches in the city and the cantonment are being decked up for the big occasion. On the eve of Christmas day, a mass midnight prayer will be organized and elaborate decorations will be done on this occasion at all the churches in the city. Church officials said that the tableaux of the birth of Jesus Christ would specially be made for this auspicious occasion in all churches.

The entire premises would also be decorated where people belonging to all sections will light candles on Christmas day. The community members have started coloring and decorating their homes. Meanwhile shops are decked up with Christmas and New Year cards, decoration items, like stars and Christmas trees, Christmas cakes and sweets. A lot of people have planned to celebrate Christmas with orphanages and old age homes.