Cidco faces stiff opposition in Waluj Mahanagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The much-talked-about drive against the encroachments in Waluj Mahanagar launched by the Cidco administration seems to have come to a halt on Thursday afternoon. The situation got tense when one automobile trader, opposing the action, burnt the vehicle's spare parts and other materials lying in front of his shop. An air of resentment prevailed amongst the encroachers and the Cidco officials had to leave the spot without taking further action.

The anti-encroachment drive was launched two days ago. Earlier, the Cidco administration served notices to 15 encroachers, but they took it for granted. As a result, the administration initiated the action. Many encroachers opposed the action, but when the Cidco administration threatened them of recovering the encroachment by removing expenses and also fearing material loss, then many shopkeepers removed their encroachments voluntarily.

It so happened that when the administration was active today afternoon, the owner of Mauli Automobiles, Manik Shinde, opposed the action. The Cidco administration, however, initiated action. Enraged Shinde then burnt the automobile-related material including oil boxes and spare parts of two-wheelers kept in front of his shop. Tension prevailed and all the other encroachers got angry after the incident. Hence the Cidco officials immediately left the place before any untoward incident takes place. Meanwhile, Shinde confirmed that he has done the act in a fit of anger and would have sustained a loss of around Rs 1.5 lakh.

The other encroachers including Dattatray Warpe alleged that the Cidco administration for being biased in removing the encroachments. The big encroachers have been excluded from the action and the petty and small encroachers are on the radar of the Cidco authorities.

Angry encroachers also abused Cidco’s assistant estate officer Asmita Virsheed and her team. PSI Rajendra Bangar, Ashok Ingole and their colleagues helped Cidco officials to shift to a safer place. Virsheed said the administration would file offences against the encroachers for abusing the officials while on duty and creating an obstruction in removing the encroachments.