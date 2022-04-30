Cidco-Hudco water supply derails for 75 minutes

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 30:

The functioning of Pharola Water Treatment Plant (WTP) got paralysed for more than an hour after a leakage of oil was noticed in the transformer supplying power to the WTP on Saturday morning.

Acting upon the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) alert, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) team swung into action and decided to undertake water supply shutdown to repair the technical snag. Meanwhile, the residents of many areas in the city complained of receiving water with low pressure in their taps today.

It may be noted that the power entity has installed a transformer of 220 KV capacity in the Pharola WTP. The power supply to the transformer is drawn through an independent 33 KV capacity’s express feeder from Chitegaon sub station. The staff noticed about the leakage of oil from the transformer. Hence the MSEDCL swung into action and decided to observe shut down of two hours today at 12.15 pm. They fear that there could be fluctuation in power supply to the transformer as well as old and new pump houses.

The power supply was immediately discontinued at 12.25 pm and the task got completed at 1.50 pm. The MSEDCL officials succeeded in sealing the leakage and resume functioning of the transformer in one hour and 15 minutes.

The AMC’s executive engineer (water supply) Hemant Kolhe said,” The lifting and distribution of water resumed smoothly after completion of the task. The water supply schedule was derailed by more than an hour. However, we resumed the water supply in the afternoon.”