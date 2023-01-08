Cidco man reported corona positive

Auangabad

Corona has once started spreading its tentacles with the advent of cold now. A 34-year-old man from N-1, Cidco has been reported corona positive.

No corona patient was reported in the first week of the new year. However, the cold wave has grappled the city for the past three days. Patients with fever, cold, and cough are thronging the city hospitals now. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started corona tests in all the health centres. On Saturday evening, a man from Cidco was reported positive. A report of a person who came in his contact was negative, said the AMC sources.