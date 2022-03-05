Cidco police file chargesheet against molester in 40 hours

Aurangabad, March 5:

Cidco police have filed chargesheet in the court against a man, wanted in chasing and molesting a woman by holding her hand within 40 hours.The police had arrested the accused in 10 minutes after filing of the case.

The urban police has set a record this is the third time the police has filed chargesheets against a molester within 48 hours.

It may be noted that the accused Sandeep Uttamrao Shingne (42, resident of Beed Bypass)was chasing a 19-year-old girl passing through Cidco N-6 at 11 pm on March 2.He also misbehaved with her. The enraged girl lodged complained against the accused on March 3 at 12.30 am. The squad of assistant police inspector Shradha Waydande arrested Sandeep in 10 minutes after registration of the case.It is learnt that the accused has threatened the victim of dire consequences if she does not marry him.

Following the instruction of the police inspector Sambhaji Pawar the evidences against the accused were collected and the investigation was completed in 40 hours.The chargesheet was filed on March 5.The cops Rupali Patyark, Anil Somvanshi and Vijayanand Gaoli also took efforts in the case.

Vedantnagar police has filed a chargesheet against an accused wanted in a molestation case within 48 hours.Later on, the City Chowk police filed a chargesheet against an accused harassing and molesting a doctor within 48 hours.Today, the City police completed hatric by acting within 40 hours.