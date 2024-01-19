Cidco's decision to pull out of Waluj project sparks outrage

Residents fear of derailment of development works in Waluj and adjoining areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a move that has angered residents and sparked worries about stalled development, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has decided to withdraw from the Waluj Mahanagar project. This abrupt departure leaves crucial maintenance and repair works untouched, raising concerns about the future of the area.

Cidco's decision excludes villages like Golwadi, Tisgaon, Pandharpur, Waldgaon, and Waluj from the project's scope. Several hectares of land have been removed from the Waluj Mahanagar 1, 2, and 4 projects, and land acquisition for the remaining areas has been abandoned. This abrupt change triggered a notification from the district collector denotifying the scheduled area in these villages, further fueling resident resentment.

Nagesh Kuthare, president of the Cidco Waluj Mahanagar Bachav Kruti Samiti, sensing Cidco's partial abandonment, filed a petition in the High Court seeking an appeal. However, Cidco's decision to pull out despite the pending petition has only deepened the sense of displeasure among residents.

The lack of land acquisition for crucial service facilities under the project is a major concern. Citizens fear that without designated plots for amenities like roads, drainage, streetlights, and parks, their quality of life will suffer. The increased population in the project villages puts immense pressure on Gram Panchayats to manage civic facilities, and residents worry that a lack of development by Cidco will only exacerbate these challenges.

Beyond immediate concerns, residents also predict that Cidco's withdrawal could put pressure on the state government. They fear that selling plots without securing land for essential services will leave them in a lurch, lacking basic infrastructure.