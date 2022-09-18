CII and WBA to host international conference on Sep 20

International conference ‘Indian Bio-energy and Climate Change Forum 2022’

Aurangabad, Sep 18:

The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in association with World Bioenergy Association (WBA) has organised an international conference ‘Indian Bioenergy and Climate Change Forum 2022’ on September 20. The conference will be inaugurated at Hotel Rama International at 8.45 am.

Giving more information in a press conference on Sunday, CII Marathwada zonal chairman Prasad Kokil said, the event will convene market leaders in supply chain of biomass conversion to bioenergy including companies in pellet production, briquetting, heat, steam users and discussion on various climate change initiatives. The aim of WBA is to promote the sustainable development of bioenergy globally and to support the business environment for bioenergy. The conference will discuss how renewable energy can significantly contribute to climate change adaptation and create opportunities for innovative practices to address climate change and achieve the net zero emission goal. International delegates from Sweden, Austria, UAE, Thailand, UK, Netherlands, Singapore and Turkey will be physically present and delegates of around 30 countries will participate in the conference online. Amol Mohite, Ketaki kokil, director Ecosense Appliances and others were present on the occasion.