Ciigma hospital organizes free health check up camp

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

As a social commitment, Ciigma Group of Hospitals has started organizing free health camps every Sunday and providing guidance to the patients for further treatment. This initiative has been started from February 6, 2022. In particular, the camps will be held for the patients concerned about stomach ailments, cancer, blood sugar screening, diabetes treatment and guidance.

In addition, a guidance camp of medical experts will be held on 'Arthritis, Joint Pain', on February 6. A seminar on, 'Infertility prevention advice and guidance' will be held on February 13, there will be a 'Physiotherapy Clinic' on February 20. Seminar on 'Bone fragility test and guidance' will be held on February 27. Chief managing director Dr Unmesh Takalkar, director Dr Manisha Takalkar and chief executive officer Dr Ajay Rote have appealed to take advantage of the camps.