CII’s ‘NexGen Mobility’ expo from today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising India’s first NextGen Mobility Expo on December 15-16 at Deccan college ground in Pune. The show seeks to cover four broad areas encompassing ‘Electrifying Mobility’, ‘Clean Tech for Fuel of Future’, ‘Mobility and Vehicle Design’ and ‘Urban Mobility’ among others.

The show will feature more than 100 exhibitors representing domestic and international brands and is expected to evince participation from around 3,000 focused business visitors from the industry, trade and government. There will be technology forums, display featuring futuristic and concept vehicles along with interactive tech demos and product launch. This will bring the immense opportunity for domestic and global networking opportunities.