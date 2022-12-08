Citizens consume 1000 tons of dry dates in winter

Lokmat News Network

Around 1,000 tons of dates are consumed by the residents in the district during winter due to their medicinal qualities. Every winter season, around 100 trucks laden with dates come to the district, said the traders.

Although there is a huge market for dates in India, it is imported majorly from Pakistan, Iraq, Iran, Muscat and Saudi Arabia. Around 18 varieties of dates are available in the Indian market. Of which, Shori and Chupchap varieties are in huge demand. Both these varieties are around 2.5 inches long and are dry dates. Various varieties can be obtained at the price between Rs 220 to Rs 700 depending on the quality.

Dates are eaten in winter and during Eid in Ramzan. A transaction of around Rs 30 crores is done in the four winter months in the district.

Two dry dates contain 110 grams protein, 1 gram calories, 31 grams carbohydrates and 27 grams sugar. It is used for constipation and it even reduces the danger of cardiac diseases. It is also beneficial for diabetics, Alzheimer and cancer patients. Pregnant women are also given dates.