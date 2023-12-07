Citizens eager to run in Lokmat Maha Marathon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Runners, women and citizens, not just from the city but from all over the State, are eager to participate in the Lokmat Maha Marathon on December 17.

The registration for the Maha Marathon which will be held at Divisional Sports Complex is drawing good response. Only a few days have left for the registration.

Those college boys and girls, women and citizens who have not registered yet, have an opportunity to participate in the Marathon.

For beginners, there is a 3 km to 5 km Marathon for the participation.

The 12-year-old and above-age participants can run in the 5 km ‘Fun Run’ group. Those who are 16 years and above age can participate in the 10 km ‘Power Run’ while regular runners can register for the 21 km ‘Professional Run.

Prizes of Rs 12 L

There are four categories for the participants in this year’s Marathon. They are 3 km, 5 km, 10 km and 21 km. There will be prizes of Rs 12 lakh for the participants of the 10 km and 12 km groups of the Marathon. The participants of 3 km and 5 km will get medals and certificates.

Online registration

Aspirants can register online on the link (http://tiny.cc/LokmatAurangabad) or through a QR code scan to participate in the individual and group categories. For more information, one may contact on mobile numbers (9423931873, 8055562121, 7387333878 and 8999611954).

