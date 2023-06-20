Citizens give cold shoulder to ‘Aapla Dawakhana’

Health department of the Zilla Parishad: Reluctance to relocate some clinics

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 'Aapla Dawakhana' scheme, launched by the state government in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, has received a cold response from the citizens. The Zilla Parishad health department has faced opposition from residents who do not want these hospitals in their area, leading to the relocation of some clinics.

Intended to provide immediate health check-ups and treatments for common diseases to the underprivileged, the 'Aapla Dawakhana' scheme was initiated by the previous Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet. The scheme gained momentum under the current CM, Eknath Shinde, and received approval for 29 dispensaries in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. However, after two and a half months, only 7 out of 15 clinics have been established in 9 tehsils. The clinics offer various services such as patient examinations from 2 pm to 10 pm, free medication, health check-ups for pregnant women, monthly eye check-ups, mental health counseling, and referral services of specialists when needed. Meanwhile, the district health officer, Dr Sudhakar Shelke, said that clinics in Phulambri and Soygaon will be inaugurated on Saturday.

Status of hospitals in the district:

Tehsil- Started- Pending

Kannad - 01 - 02

Vaijapur - 01 - 02

Sillod - 02 - 00

Paithan - 01 - 01

Gangapur - 01 - 01

Soygaon - 00 -01

Khultabad - 01 - 00

Phulambri - 00 -01