Citizens gulp down alcohol worth Rs 5,000 crores in a year

Country liquor stands at the top, beer the lowest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The sale of alcohol in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has reached a staggering Rs 5,000 crores per year. Despite the large revenue generated from the sale of liquor, the negative effects of excessive alcohol consumption are causing numerous problems for families and individuals in the city.

Increase in revenue for State Government

Despite the negative effects of excessive alcohol consumption, the State government has received a revenue of Rs 5,108 crore in the financial year 2022-23 from liquor sales, which is an increase of Rs 1,170.6 crore compared to the previous financial year. The sales include 1.46 crore liters of country liquor, 67.2 lakh of foreign liquor, and 58.75 lakh liters of beer.

Health effects of alcohol

Excessive alcohol consumption has numerous negative effects on health. It increases blood sugar levels and can lead to high blood pressure and other diseases. As the body processes alcohol, the heart beats faster, increasing the risk of heart attack. Drinking too much alcohol can also affect the functioning of the liver, leading to serious liver diseases.

Expert advice on the negative effects

According to Dr Sandeep Sisode, a counselor, alcohol consumption can lead to mental fatigue, stomach disorders, and worsen liver diseases. He advises against believing the misconception that alcohol reduces stress as it actually increases stress and energy is spent.

Free meetings by AA

Once addicted, one has to face many side effects. To get rid of this bad habit, the Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) holds daily free meetings in the city for helping alcoholics to get rid of their habit. It is helping many people to get rid of alcoholism.